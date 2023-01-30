e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Kili Paul and his sister Neema enjoy trending Kannada song 'Pushpavati' in recent Instagram reel

WATCH: Kili Paul and his sister Neema enjoy trending Kannada song 'Pushpavati' in recent Instagram reel

Tanzania-based internet sensation Kili Paul and his sister Neema just tried syncing the dance moves to 'Pushpavati' and you can't miss watching them enjoy the beat

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Kili Paul and his sister Neema enjoy trending Kannada song 'Pushpavati' in recent Instagram reel |
Follow us on

Instagram is full of reels showing people trying the Kannada song 'Pushpavati.' Tanzania-based internet sensation Kili Paul and his sister Neema weren't left behind either, they just tried syncing the dance moves to 'Pushpavati' and you can't miss watching them enjoy the beat.

Watch video:

Read Also
Viral Video: Indian student at City University of London unfurls Karnataka flag during graduation...
article-image

In the recent reel posted by Kili Paul, we can see him grooving to the trending song along with his sister Neema. They recreate the hook steps of the Kannada song which is originally sung by Aishwarya Rangarajan, V. Harikrishna, and Yogaraj Bhat and is featured in the film Kranti (2022).

Since being shared online, the footage has gone viral. "This Trend Any Kannada Fans?" read the caption of the Instagram post that has won more than 850K views. The comments section read, "Proud of you; love from Karnataka, India."

Read Also
'Better than Tony Kakkar': Kili Paul sings Raj Kapoor’s iconic song 'Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Kili Paul and his sister Neema enjoy trending Kannada song 'Pushpavati' in recent Instagram...

WATCH: Kili Paul and his sister Neema enjoy trending Kannada song 'Pushpavati' in recent Instagram...

Tamil Nadu: Who is Pushparani? The 45-year-old woman cop who cycles 6 km a day, inspires locals with...

Tamil Nadu: Who is Pushparani? The 45-year-old woman cop who cycles 6 km a day, inspires locals with...

Viral Photo: Would you try the trending 'Kulfi Idli' breakfast? The internet is divided

Viral Photo: Would you try the trending 'Kulfi Idli' breakfast? The internet is divided

Viral Video: Indian girls groove to Bollywood song 'Kala Chasma' after winning the U-19 T20 World...

Viral Video: Indian girls groove to Bollywood song 'Kala Chasma' after winning the U-19 T20 World...

Depressed man swallows 'banana wrapped in a condom,' inks medical journals for the world’s first...

Depressed man swallows 'banana wrapped in a condom,' inks medical journals for the world’s first...