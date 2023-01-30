WATCH: Kili Paul and his sister Neema enjoy trending Kannada song 'Pushpavati' in recent Instagram reel |

Instagram is full of reels showing people trying the Kannada song 'Pushpavati.' Tanzania-based internet sensation Kili Paul and his sister Neema weren't left behind either, they just tried syncing the dance moves to 'Pushpavati' and you can't miss watching them enjoy the beat.

Watch video:

In the recent reel posted by Kili Paul, we can see him grooving to the trending song along with his sister Neema. They recreate the hook steps of the Kannada song which is originally sung by Aishwarya Rangarajan, V. Harikrishna, and Yogaraj Bhat and is featured in the film Kranti (2022).

Since being shared online, the footage has gone viral. "This Trend Any Kannada Fans?" read the caption of the Instagram post that has won more than 850K views. The comments section read, "Proud of you; love from Karnataka, India."

