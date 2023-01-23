Viral Video: Indian student at City University of London unfurls Karnataka flag during graduation ceremony | Twitter: Adhish R Wali

An Indian youth studying in London has gone viral for unfurling the flag of the Indian state of Karnataka at the stage of his convocation ceremony. Being identified as Adhish R Wali, the student from the City University of London unfurled the Karnataka flag during the graduation ceremony while accepting his educational degree. The video of his patriotic gesture is now viral on the internet. Watch video:

Read Also Watch video: Indian student breaks out into bhangra at his UK university convocation

Adhish took to Twitter and shared the on-stage moment where we can see him unfurling the flag in front of dignitaries and the audience. The video was uploaded on January 22. "A moment of pride as I unfurled our Karnataka state flag during the ceremony in London, UK (SIC)," he wrote while putting out the footage online. As a Kannadiga, he also narrated the incident in his mother tongue Kannada.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)