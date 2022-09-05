e-Paper Get App
Watch video: Indian student breaks out into bhangra at his UK university convocation

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Indian student dances to Bhangra at his convocation | Instagram/@faizaan_alam

In an incident that's bound to bring some joy among Indians, a Kolkata student studying at the University of Nottingham broke out into a bhangra celebration at the convocation ceremony.

"Definitely a main character moment. This was goals, I just had to graduate like this," said the Instagram post by Faizaan Alam who danced his way to being felicitated by the Vice Chancellor, in the video. Alam also thanked the VC for "passing the vibe check."

Watch video:

article-image

