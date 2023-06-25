 WATCH: Instagram Influencer From US Dances On Pahadi Song For Fans From Uttarakhand
WATCH: Instagram Influencer From US Dances On Pahadi Song For Fans From Uttarakhand

He grooved to a song titled "Fwa Bagha Re."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image

Ricky Pond, an internet sensation from Washington State, tried out a Pahadi song from Uttarakhand to impress the locals. His amazing dance skills and energetic performance were filmed and shared on Instagram earlier this June. He grooved to a song close to the people of the hilly regions of the Indian state, titled "Fwa Bagha Re."

WATCH VIDEO

article-image

Ricky Pond's energy is next level

In the video, Ricky can be seen giving some folk dance moves a try along with his classic steps. Despite noting that he doesn't understand the lyrics or their meaning, his passion for the song was felt in the dance reel as he threw an enthusiastic performance for his fans.

article-image

Video crosses 4 million views

Taking to Instagram, he captioned the video to read, "This video dedicate to my all Uttarakhandi Fans. Pahadi song dance. (sic)" In lesser than a week's time, the reel gathered more than four million views on the content-sharing platform. It won the hearts of netizens who took to the comments section to express their feedback. "I really liked it," said a user as another wrote, "Amazing."

Take a look at some comments right here

article-image

