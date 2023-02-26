WATCH: 'India is a beautiful country,' says US couple after shopkeeper near Bhuj railway station returns lost wallet back

Viral Video | Instagram

A US couple, Steph & Pete, visiting India lost their money wallet on a train which was returned to them by a shopkeeper at the premises. They were touched by the kind gesture of a Gujarat-based shopkeeper near Bhuj railway station who safely kept their lost money wallet, contacted and returned it to respective individuals. The whole incident was shared online via an Instagram reel.

The kind man was identified as Chirag. The reel was captioned to read, "Thank you, Chirag." "If, for whatever reason (there are many!) you’re near Bhuj train station— check out his shop and give him a big hello from us," the couple wrote to her followers on Instagram.

In the video, the female visitor shares that Chirag approached on Instagram writing that he has found their lost belonging and is looking forward to return it to them. The message read, "We have received your, i have driving license, ATM Card, I have it, you can contact me..."

Following the text, they took their vehicle to his store and collected the wallet from him. Rewarding the gesture, the woman offered him a cash tip, but he refused to accept it. "No, no. no, " he said in the viral video while suggesting that helping them in itself gave him happiness and he didn't expect any rewards to acknowlege the deed.

Since the video hit social media, it went viral and took the internet by storm. The footage was uploaded on Instagram and YouTube where it attracted hundreds and thousands of views and likes. "I'm really touched. I am teary-eyed," says the woman to which the man adds, "...it's a beautiful country."

