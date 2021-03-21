WATCH: Here's what happened 'back home' after Riteish Deshmukh kissed Preity Zinta's hands

Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are known for sharing cute videos online to keep their fans happy. Recently, Genelia again shared a hilarious video of the couple and it has gone viral on social media.

In the old video, Ritesh and actress Preity Zinta can be seen interacting at an award show while a bored Genelia stands by. Riteish and Preity first exchange air kisses and then converse for some time. Riteish then kisses Preity's hands and Genelia suddenly sports a frown.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Genelia wrote, "Wanna know what happened back home?"