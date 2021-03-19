Watch: Genelia reacts to husband Riteish kissing Preity Zinta's hands at an event in viral video

Bollywood's cutest couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza, who often leave netizens in awe by sharing adorable videos on social media, are currently leaving netizens in splits with their recent post.
The hilarious video, which was shared by Genelia on Twitter, shows the 'Baaghi 3' actor greeting actress Preity Zinta at an event as his wife stands in the corner and watches them. While Genelia's expressions in the video are unmissable, it is the second half of the clip that is tickling internet's funny bones.
It shows Genelia confronting Riteish about the same as they lip-sync to the song 'Tera Naam Liya Tujhe Yaad Kiya'.
Check it out here:
Reacting to the video, actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
Meanwhile, a user wrote: "U both make an absolutely adorable couple. These guys making a fuss about it is their loss. They are jealous."
"hahaha .... thats why u r cutest n most lovable couple of Film Industry," read a comment.
Another user shared, "@geneliad mam ur face cute expression remind me of my wife's expression whenever I talk to Ne lady. Not everyone blessed with love, possessiveness of partner. I'm lucky enough. @Riteishd sir also"
Earlier this week, Ritesih turned hairstylist for his injured wife Genelia, who currently has her left hand plastered.
He was seen tying her hair in a video shared on Instagram.
"I need somebody who can love me at worst," Genelia captioned the video, quoting American singer Pink Sweats from his song "At my worst".
Genelia had injured her left arm while trying to learn skating with the intention of accompanying her kids.
She had shared the story on Instagram saying even though people use the platform to share success stories, but she wants to open up about "the times we fall".
Genelia had posted a video where she can be seen falling down on her left arm while struggling with a pair of roller skates.
"My Recovery Pawri Story. A few weeks ago I decided to learn skating because I thought I could be inspirational and great company to my kids.. I envisioned putting out a really cool video on the gram once I learned it... Alas!!!! But I thought I should put this out in any way, because the gram is always about success stories but how about the times we fall?? Sometimes you got to fall before you fly. I hope I find it in my heart to rise despite my fall but what's important is I TRIED and I will try n try till I succeed ( hopefully with no more falls)," Genelia had shared in the Instagram post.
