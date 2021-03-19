Watch: Genelia reacts to husband Riteish kissing Preity Zinta's hands at an event in viral video

Bollywood's cutest couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza, who often leave netizens in awe by sharing adorable videos on social media, are currently leaving netizens in splits with their recent post.

The hilarious video, which was shared by Genelia on Twitter, shows the 'Baaghi 3' actor greeting actress Preity Zinta at an event as his wife stands in the corner and watches them. While Genelia's expressions in the video are unmissable, it is the second half of the clip that is tickling internet's funny bones.

It shows Genelia confronting Riteish about the same as they lip-sync to the song 'Tera Naam Liya Tujhe Yaad Kiya'.

Check it out here: