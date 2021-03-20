'Baap of all Avengers': Twitter rolls out hilarious memes, jokes after Shah Rukh Khan features in Vimal ad with Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor-producer Ajay Devgn recently featured in a new commercial for Vimal. However, this time, the advertisement included a special appearance by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
In the video, Ajay and Shah Rukh meet up in a foreign country and connect over Vimal.
Watch the video below.
As the clip spread like wildfire on social media, scores of netizens rolled out hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter.
Check out some of the reactions below.
Meanwhile on work front, Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since his last celluloid “Zero” tanked on the box office in 2018, will return to the screens with Yash Raj Films' “Pathan”.
The film’s narrative is around a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked on 'War'.
The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, will also feature a cameo by Salman Khan.
He will also be seen making a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi trilogy “Brahmastra”, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
On the other hand, Ajay is currently shooting for the film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" which is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Ajay is working with Bhansali after a span of 22 years. Bhansali directed Ajay in the film "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" which hit screens in 1999.
Ajay will also be seen in the film "Mayday", which he has directed and produced. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakulpreet Singh.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)