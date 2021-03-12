Watch: Leaked video of 'Pathan' shows Shah Rukh Khan gearing for a fight sequence

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since his last celluloid “Zero” tanked on the box office in 2018, will return to the screens with Yash Raj Films' “Pathan”.

SRK will be rocking a new look with long locks and a full-grown beard in the film.

The actor is currently filming for the celluloid's Dubai schedule, and a recent video has surfaced on social media which shows King Khan gearing for a fight sequence.

The clip shows SRK surrounded by the team as he stands on top of a car. Another video shows him throwing punches amid an intense fight.