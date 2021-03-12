Watch: Leaked video of 'Pathan' shows Shah Rukh Khan gearing for a fight sequence

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been on a sabbatical since his last celluloid “Zero” tanked on the box office in 2018, will return to the screens with Yash Raj Films' “Pathan”.
SRK will be rocking a new look with long locks and a full-grown beard in the film.
The actor is currently filming for the celluloid's Dubai schedule, and a recent video has surfaced on social media which shows King Khan gearing for a fight sequence.
The clip shows SRK surrounded by the team as he stands on top of a car. Another video shows him throwing punches amid an intense fight.
The film’s narrative is around a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked on 'War'.
The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, will also feature a cameo by Salman Khan.
Last month, Salman Khan had revealed his line-up of films that also includes the third instalment of "Tiger" franchise and "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali".
"Life goes on, show goes on. When this show ends, we will move to 'Pathan', then 'Tiger (3)' and later to 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'," Salman Khan had said.
While "Pathan" went on floors in November last year, the third instalment of "Tiger" franchise is gearing up to start production next month.
Previously, Salman Khan, 55, also had an extended appearance in the 1998 blockbuster "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", in which Shah Rukh Khan was the leading man.
Shah Rukh Khan too has made special appearances in Salman Khan's films, including "Tubelight" (2017) and "Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega" (2000).
Meanwhile Shah Rukh is reported to have liked scripts by Atlee and Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK.
He will also be seen making a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi trilogy “Brahmastra”, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.