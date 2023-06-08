WATCH: Gurugram Gym Trainer 'Bullies' Man Into Lifting 200kg Weight | screengrab- Twitter

All human beings should strive to stay fit to lead a healthy life. For the same, different people follow different methods be it yoga, exercise, going to gym etc. Well, though fitness is essential; one should also, take care not to overdo anything which may put an additional strain on their body. We see many videos surfacing on social media showing people dying of cardiac arrest while they involve in rigorous exercise in the gym.

Recently, a video is going viral which shows a gym trainer from Gurgaon bullying and beating a man into lifting heavy weights. He can be seen holding a stick in his hand to scare the man and make him lift heavy weight.

Twitter user ‘Gabbar’ uploaded the video on the micro-blogging site which surprised many social media users. “And you wonder how come Gurgaon dudes are doing push-ups on top of a running car,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

“Down, chest up, down, chest up,” the man screams as he tries to motivate the person to lift weights.

WATCH:

Right below this video, another Twitter user Vaibhav Matere posted another video where the same man can be seen warning people against consuming beer and yelling about how nobody from his gym can consume alcohol in any form. “Main swag vahi faad dunga,” he can be heard screaming.

WATCH:

While some netizens felt that motivation like this is required others didn't approve of this kind of behaviour of the gym instructor.

Read the comments of the Twitter users to the videos:

@chiragbarjatyaa bro we need you train like this 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Pallav Bihani (@leddzy) June 8, 2023

only he can fix me — Amogh (@imsmolguy) June 8, 2023

‘रील के लिए कुछ भी।’ if any injury takes place will this chap take responsibility? — Dinesh Sharma (@sdineshaa) June 8, 2023

That trainer is terrifying. 😱 — PečhuLaaŁ™ (@PechuLaaL) June 8, 2023

What do you think of the method adopted by the gym trainer?