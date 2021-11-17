WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's version of the #FoodDance trend on Instagram crosses 15 million views; fans are loving it

A quite peculiar type of 'Food Dance' has recently gone viral on Instagram, that shows users recreating it with all kinds of delicious food.

The food dance trend is proof that almost anything can go viral on social media these days. But what adds to the excitement and makes it better is when legends in the culinary world step on the trend!

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently joined the #FoodDance trend cult with his super energetic version of the trend.

Have a look:

Loading View on Instagram

The 'Hot Sauce Dance,' as it's also called, involves people dancing in an unusual manner while eating delicious cuisine.

"уду еaт" is the name of the viral song from the new TikTok craze, which is in Russian.

Users pour steaming hot sauce, generally a cheese sauce or marinara, over a plate of food like fries, nachos, pasta, broccoli, or cauliflower as Moreart's song plays in the background, according to the viral practise that started on TikTok. After that, they take a bite and get ready to dance, breaking into a step as the rhythm drops.

For the most part, users follow the same process, which is to keep one hand firm in front of your chest while using the other to dab once on the top and once on the bottom to the Russian song. Then repeat the actions with your hands.

Gordon stepping on the trend has left fans stunned as they complimented his stylish dance moves.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 03:05 PM IST