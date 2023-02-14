WATCH: Forest officials rescue leopard alive after it fell into a deep-caved well in Karnataka's Niddodi village |

Mangaluru: A one-year-old leopard, which fell into a well at Niddodi village of Karnataka was rescued and later released into the wild, Forest Department officials said. The video of the meticulous rescue operation was shared on Twitter by the Dept. of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary services.

It was noted that officials initially tried luring the animal inside a cage on Sunday by lowering it down the well but the attempt was unsuccessful. Later, as seen in the video, an official was sent along with the cage by being seated inside to make the rescue successful. The video of the rescue mission shows a female officer daring to enter a cage and get back the big cat along with her to the ground.

WATCH VIDEOS:

On 13-02-2023 A Leopard approximately 1 years old had fallen inside a well at Niddodi (near Kateel) from one day forest department tried luring it inside the cage and were unsuccessful. (1/3)#Leopard #Rescue #WomenVet pic.twitter.com/xYCLjz4V66 — Dept of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary services (@AHVS_Karnataka) February 14, 2023

Leopard was darted and after sedation it was pulled inside the cage and the entire cage was lifted up. Leopard is now released back to the wild. Dr Meghana, Dr Prithvi and Dr Nafisa were part of the rescue.(3/3) pic.twitter.com/2NtDkqr5rm — Dept of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary services (@AHVS_Karnataka) February 14, 2023

A rescue team led by wild life specialist Dr Yashasvi Naravi with Dr Meghana, Dr Prithvi and Dr Nafisa then decided to immobilise the leopard and bring it up from the well which was too deep and had a small cave inside where the animal was hiding.

Dr Meghana sat inside the cage with darts and gun. The cage was slowly put inside the well with ropes tied to it with the help of locals and forest department officials. The leopard was darted and after sedation, it was pulled inside the cage and was lifted up. The leopard was released back to the wild later in the day, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)

