 WATCH: Female Biker Holds Suitcase In One Hand & Beer In Another While Riding Pillion On Bali Roads
As she was riding pillion, she sipped some beer to enjoy the travel. While she managed to not compromise her balance, it is advised to avoid such risky acts to ensure one's own and road safety.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Beer-Bike ride in Bali | Instagram

Travel goals to Bali? Here's a video gone viral from your go-to destination. It showed a woman seated on a bike with luggage in one hand and beer in another. As she was riding pillion, she sipped some beer to enjoy the travel. While she managed to not compromise her balance, it is advised to avoid such risky acts to ensure one's own and road safety. WATCH VIDEO:

A British woman living in Bali, Indonesia shared the clip on social media and asked viewers to refrain from being involved in acts that could put lives in danger. "Don't do this in Bali," she said while pointing at the female tourist's suitcase being held during the ride. A page named 'Idiots in Bali' also shared the clip of the pillion rider enjoying a beer while holding her luggage in another hand.

Sharing the incident online, Anne Malambo also put forth some other tips one must note while visiting the tourist place. She said, "Visiting Bali can be an incredible experience with its stunning beaches, rich culture, and vibrant atmosphere," as she laid down some must-know tips to tour Bali. Some of those were to respect the local culture and customs, avoid PDA, and not point one's feet at religious structure and objects.

