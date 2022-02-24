Watch: Elderly man plays with pet dog, video gains over 60 Million views

Videos of animals playing cute tricks with their human soon win hearts of netizens and go viral on the internet. A video of an elderly playing with his doggo mate has gathered over 63 Million views within 48 hours.

To someone who is animal friendly, there couldn't be any other comforting companion to communicate, confess and fool around than one's own pet.

In a video shared on Instagram, we can see an elderly spending quality time with his doggo. The two can be seen enjoying a game time, repeatedly jumping on the bed as the master does alike on floor. The canine also cutely attacks the man and tickles him, later to jump off the bed and take rounds in excitement.

According to the video, after the wife's sad demise, the children has gifted the man this dog. The dog was made his companion. "Dogs are the best," read the video caption.

Watch the video:

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 01:16 PM IST