Watch: Dog reunites with family after getting rescued from high cliff, heartwarming video goes viral

A heart-melting video of a dog reuniting with its owner’s family after being stranded overnight halfway down a cliff has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred in the Delta Flats area at Big Tujunga Canyon in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

As per UPI.com, the German Shepherd dog named Onyx got struck halfway down a 200-foot cliff while hiking with its owner. The dog had actually fallen from the top of the cliff while hiking. The rescue operation was done by The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department and fortunately the hiker and the pet escaped unhurt.

The department took Twitter to share some visuals from the rescue operation carried out by the team.

“#LASD Air Rescue 5 and LASD @MontroseSAR Search and Rescue personnel rescued a hiker and the hiker’s family pet who was stuck on the side of a cliff overnight in Big Tujunga Canyon in the Delta Flats area. Dog and hiker are safe,” reads the caption of the post.

See pics here:

#LASD Air Rescue 5 and LASD @MontroseSAR Search and Rescue personnel rescue hiker and hiker’s family pet who was stuck on the side of a cliff overnight in Big Tujunga Canyon in the Delta Flats area. Dog and hiker are safe. pic.twitter.com/ZGmOZyyzno — SEB (@SEBLASD) February 2, 2022

Mike Leum, a search-and-rescue first responder from the Montrose Search and Rescue Team also posted the video of the heart-warming moment when the pooch was reunited with its family.

“VOLUME UP ON THIS HAPPY REUNION! This German Shepard was stuck overnight halfway down a 200’ cliff,” Mike Leum captioned the post.

“The owner was hiking with two dogs late yesterday when “Onyx” fell down a 200’ cliff, getting stuck halfway. Onyx spent the night stuck on a ledge, but family members were close by all night trying to reassure him,” he added in the comments section.

This is how the netizens reacted.

So so happy, pup I’m so happy for you!! — Truth☆dog (@rivkalah) February 3, 2022

So happy to be rescued and reunited with his humans! Bless those rescuers!! https://t.co/0IbqmnDaaj — Truth☆dog (@rivkalah) February 3, 2022

“And you don’t understand, I was scared! You left me all alone on the mountain side. It was dark. And I could hear coyotes and they weren’t exactly saying hello. Did I mention I was scared? It was cold! Can I have a milkbone now?” https://t.co/f76hFqbKG1 — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) February 2, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 04:47 PM IST