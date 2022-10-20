Watch: Delhi woman makes rangoli with threads and iron nails

Delhi woman makes rangoli with threads and iron nails | FPJ

Diwali preparations are in full swing as the festival is inching closer. In this festive season, some of the preparations include cleaning homes to shopping and deciding the best outfit for the festival and ofcourse, rangoli. How can one forget rangoli?

To begin with any auspicious celebration, rangoli is made in our favourite corners or mainly entrances of the house. For the same, people start saving rangoli designs on their mobiles or from their rangoli book.

Surprisingly, a video of a Delhi woman Muskan Rajput has gone viral. She made a stunning rangoli but not with colours. Well, she used nails and threads to create a colourful rangoli.

In the video, she could be seen painting a circular wooden piece black after which she creates a floral mandala-style pattern on it. She then uses nails to evenly space them across the board in the following step. After she's finished, the woman adds colourful threads to a string-like motif to finish her Rangoli. It took Muskan two days to finish the beautiful rangoli. She posted the video on her Instagram account and has 153K Instagram followers.

She also wrote, "In the chilling rain of Delhi, it took me two days to complete this one. For a long time, I was in search of something extravagant for this Diwali and I'm convinced this string art is just perfect for that. Your Diwali is going to be a little extra this time."

Watch the video here:

The video got 417,770 likes and received several comments. People were worried about the artist's/ rangoli makers' backbone and some were intrigued to know about the craft.

Read reactions of the Instagram users:

People were in awe of the craft and said that the rangoli was stunning, pretty and beautiful.

