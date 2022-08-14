Watch: Deepika Padukone reveals her staple meal in animated video

Image credit: Google

Deepika Padukone knows to impress her fans with her acting chops. She also knows to take the limelight with her social media posts. Her latest post is all about the comfort food she likes to dig in. For the actress, it is Rasam Rice which is like magic for her.

The Padmaavat actress has said that Rasam Rice is not just her staple food but is also an emotion for her. She took to her Instagram handle to show her love for Rasam Rice in an animated clip, that had her caricature. The short video shows her sitting in a luxurious hotel where everyone is enjoying lavish food. Her caricature is confused about what to order, and that's when she sees 'Rasam Rice' on the menu.

The cartoon orders and her eyes brighten when the staple meal comes at her table. Initially, she takes a spoon to enjoy her food, before ditching the same. She wrote, "Rasam & Rice is an Emotion…Truly!”. Watch the clip here.

