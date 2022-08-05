Deepika Padukone turns heads in a black shimmery saree

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2022
Bollywood actor-producer Deepika Padukone was recently photographed at an event in Mumbai.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The leggy lass turned heads as she made a grand entrance in a black shimmery saree.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She kept her look minimalistic with bold eyeliner and a nude lip. Her hair was tied up in a messy bun.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The 'Gehraiyaan' actress was accompanied by her sister Anisha Padukone.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Padukone was the chief guest of an event organised by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, in association with the World Gold Council.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan, 'Project K' with Prabhas, and 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!