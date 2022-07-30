Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone walk for Manish Malhotra

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2022
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently became the royal show-stoppers for ace designer Manish Malhotra's latest collection at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Deepika donned a white and silver lehenga and she tied her hair in a messy bun with smoky eyes.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranveer, on the other hand, could be seen in a royal black sherwani with beautiful white embroidery.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Eminent Bollywood personalities graced the occasion which included legendary singer Asha Bhosle
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Karan Johar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Nora Fatehi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ishaan Khatter
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Gauri Khan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Saiyami Kher
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Raveena Tandon
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Dia Mirza
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shibani and Anusha Dandekar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!