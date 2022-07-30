Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone walk for Manish Malhotra

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2022

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently became the royal show-stoppers for ace designer Manish Malhotra's latest collection at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022 in Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Deepika donned a white and silver lehenga and she tied her hair in a messy bun with smoky eyes.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranveer, on the other hand, could be seen in a royal black sherwani with beautiful white embroidery.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Eminent Bollywood personalities graced the occasion which included legendary singer Asha Bhosle

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karan Johar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ishaan Khatter

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Gauri Khan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saiyami Kher

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raveena Tandon

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Dia Mirza

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shibani and Anusha Dandekar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

Photo by Viral Bhayani

