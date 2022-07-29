'Ek Villain Returns' special screening in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2022

While John Abraham gave it a miss, his onscreen nemesis Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a black jacket and trousers ensemble with a grey t-shirt and a pair of glasses.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Disha Patani flaunted her svelte figure in a black strappy crop top with a plunging neckline. She paired it with blue bell-bottom jeans and some black boots.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tara Sutaria opted for a chic strapless black dress keeping it classy with black stilettoes.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Also present for the screening were T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vivaan Shah

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mukesh Chhabra

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

'Ek Villain Returns' Review: Arjun, John, Disha, Tara-starrer is a fast-paced thriller that is true...
Find out More