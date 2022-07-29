'Ek Villain Returns' special screening in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2022
While John Abraham gave it a miss, his onscreen nemesis Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a black jacket and trousers ensemble with a grey t-shirt and a pair of glasses.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Disha Patani flaunted her svelte figure in a black strappy crop top with a plunging neckline. She paired it with blue bell-bottom jeans and some black boots.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tara Sutaria opted for a chic strapless black dress keeping it classy with black stilettoes.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Also present for the screening were T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Vivaan Shah
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Mukesh Chhabra
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!