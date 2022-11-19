e-Paper Get App
Watch: 'Dancing Dadi' is back, enjoys 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' moves in viral dance reel

How's the josh? Truly high in this video. The elderly woman has gone viral for her energetic dance performance

Saturday, November 19, 2022
article-image
Watch: 'Dancing Dadi' is back, enjoys 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' moves in viral dance reel | Instagram
Who says oldies can't dance gracefully? Slamming all such notions, a video of "dancing dadi" grooving enthusiastically on the title song from the Bollywood film "Jhoom Barabar Jhoom" has gone viral on social media.

The elderly, identified as Ravi Bala Sharma, has a huge fan following on Instagram, and never fails in impressing netizens with her dance reels. In a recent dance reel from this weekend, we can see the internet sensation enjoy the moves, which were originally performed by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bacchan, Bobby Deol and other star cast in the film.

Watch viral video:

article-image

Her energetic steps and cheerful vibes have won several hearts on the internet. Since being shared on Instagram, a few hours ago on Saturday, the weekend dance reel has attracted over 47K views and hundreds of comments. "Superrrr duperrrr dance," netizens wrote in her praise.

Check some comments:

Comments

Comments | Instagram

article-image

