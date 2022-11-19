Anand Mahindra's 'cowboy look' goes viral as netizens help him stylise the desired way

Morphing someone else's photos for sheer fun isn't advisable, however, recent 'cowboy' looks of Anand Mahindra are all edited, and going viral on Twitter. When the industrialist appreciated an idea of driving a Scorpio car with a cowboy hat, several netizens took to give him a glimpse of how he would look in the classic hat.
On The Cowboy Channel, the businessman recently debuted their brand new rodeo team of Jess Pope, Trey Kimzey, Sage Newman, Martha Angelone and Dona Kay Rule. When a user replied to this asking, "We gonna see you in a Cowboy Hat driving your Scorpio sir?" Anand Mahindra sportively took the idea forward. He subtly hinted Twitterati of editing and photo-morphing as he tweeted, "... I’m sure someone will be also go ahead and morph a cowboy hat onto my photo."
Can't wait to see him in the stylised avatar? Check out these reactions right now.
