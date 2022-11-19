e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAnand Mahindra's 'cowboy look' goes viral as netizens help him stylise the desired way

Anand Mahindra's 'cowboy look' goes viral as netizens help him stylise the desired way

When the industrialist appreciated an idea of driving a Scorpio car with a cowboy hat, several netizens took to give him a glimpse of how he would look with the desired classic hat

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Anand Mahindra's 'cowboy look' goes viral as netizens help him stylise the desired way | Twitter
Follow us on

Morphing someone else's photos for sheer fun isn't advisable, however, recent 'cowboy' looks of Anand Mahindra are all edited, and going viral on Twitter. When the industrialist appreciated an idea of driving a Scorpio car with a cowboy hat, several netizens took to give him a glimpse of how he would look in the classic hat.

On The Cowboy Channel, the businessman recently debuted their brand new rodeo team of Jess Pope, Trey Kimzey, Sage Newman, Martha Angelone and Dona Kay Rule. When a user replied to this asking, "We gonna see you in a Cowboy Hat driving your Scorpio sir?" Anand Mahindra sportively took the idea forward. He subtly hinted Twitterati of editing and photo-morphing as he tweeted, "... I’m sure someone will be also go ahead and morph a cowboy hat onto my photo."

Can't wait to see him in the stylised avatar? Check out these reactions right now.

Read Also
Twitter down: Amid memes about the outage, Zomato's 'Don't worry... boycott on Insta' tweet goes...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Anand Mahindra's 'cowboy look' goes viral as netizens help him stylise the desired way

Anand Mahindra's 'cowboy look' goes viral as netizens help him stylise the desired way

'Quality is not expensive': Popular chef Nusret shares Rs 1.36 Cr bill from his UAE hotel, netizens...

'Quality is not expensive': Popular chef Nusret shares Rs 1.36 Cr bill from his UAE hotel, netizens...

Twitter vs Orkut: Netizens share how the social media apps helped them find love

Twitter vs Orkut: Netizens share how the social media apps helped them find love

After 'RIP Twitter,' netizens are now sharing 'Twitter 2.0' memes to 'impress' Elon Musk

After 'RIP Twitter,' netizens are now sharing 'Twitter 2.0' memes to 'impress' Elon Musk

From 'fridge' to 'love jihad', netizens take a dig into Aftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar's social...

From 'fridge' to 'love jihad', netizens take a dig into Aftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar's social...