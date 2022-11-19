Anand Mahindra's 'cowboy look' goes viral as netizens help him stylise the desired way | Twitter

Morphing someone else's photos for sheer fun isn't advisable, however, recent 'cowboy' looks of Anand Mahindra are all edited, and going viral on Twitter. When the industrialist appreciated an idea of driving a Scorpio car with a cowboy hat, several netizens took to give him a glimpse of how he would look in the classic hat.

On The Cowboy Channel, the businessman recently debuted their brand new rodeo team of Jess Pope, Trey Kimzey, Sage Newman, Martha Angelone and Dona Kay Rule. When a user replied to this asking, "We gonna see you in a Cowboy Hat driving your Scorpio sir?" Anand Mahindra sportively took the idea forward. He subtly hinted Twitterati of editing and photo-morphing as he tweeted, "... I’m sure someone will be also go ahead and morph a cowboy hat onto my photo."

Now there’s an idea… Will do that. But I’m sure someone will be also go ahead and morph a cowboy hat onto my photo..🙄 https://t.co/1wBXH7uL0h — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2022

Can't wait to see him in the stylised avatar? Check out these reactions right now.

How about this 🤠 pic.twitter.com/iFpFu20ngU — HIMANSHU BARIA (@Himanshu_Baria_) November 17, 2022

What about this caption... 🤠 pic.twitter.com/c6Bdc6yYzM — Paras Jain (@_jainparas) November 18, 2022

I think thar will be much apt for you pic.twitter.com/Zr0wdwQ3lH — Chanchalguda Warden (@AlwaysRamChiru) November 17, 2022

I blame this squarely on you sir for giving us the idea! 😀Behold the ScorpioBhai! pic.twitter.com/QfOpoMxDfZ — Ram Raja (@ramistheraja) November 17, 2022