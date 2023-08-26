WATCH: 'Dancing Dad' Vibes To 'What Jhumka' Trend On Instagram, Video Viral

Ricky Pond, better known by his internet name 'Dancing Dad' is back with yet another performance. In his recent Instagram reel, the US man was seen enjoying the popular song from Alia-Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - What Jhumka? The dance number has undoubtedly taken the internet by storm with several netizens worldwide grooving to the trending beat and sharing their dance reels on social media.

Pond tries 'What Jhumka?' at is best

Pond seems to be in love with Indian songs as he has hardly missed any viral song. The passionate dancer who earlier got famous for his moves on songs like Srivalli, Arabic Kuthu, and Kacha Badam among others, now shared a dance reel of vibing to the 'What Jhumka?' beat. In the video post, he nails the hook steps to impress his viewers and fans.

Check out the video right here

Video goes viral

Since being shared on the content-sharing platform this August, the reel has attrached thousands of likes. The comment section was flooded with words and emojis praising the performer. He was lauded for his overwhelming energy and interest towards the Bollywood beat. "Love the joy with which you dance," said Instagram users while replying to Pond's 'What Jhumka?' video.

Check reactions

