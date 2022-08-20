Watch: Coldplay rocked Wembley stadium with wristband induced special lighting effects

The British rock band is listed among one of the most loved music bands, and its fan base covers the whole world. Similar to One Direction, BTS and more, lead singer Chris Martin's band is a vibe resident in hearts of fans and followers.
Coldplay fans were pleased to have an heavenly experience at a recent concert held at Wembley stadium. In a performance on August 12, the rock band from 1996 did a live show to mesmerize the audience. There were fireworks, spacey lasers and flashy dyed wristbands to illuminate and turn the night into a glittering galaxy of light.
From lights forming a red heart to colouring the zone in different hues, the live audience as well as netizens enjoyed and fell in love with the feel, atmosphere. Take a look at some reactions from the Coldplay concert night, right below the lighting video.
Watch video:
Stunned, meant so much!
Fantastic
Love, light, joy and positivity
Coolest thing that happened
Epic
Different level
Phenomenal
Pure light, pure joy
Mesmerizing
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)