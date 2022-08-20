e-Paper Get App

Watch: Coldplay rocked Wembley stadium with wristband induced special lighting effects

The 1996 British rock band won hearts of the live audience as well as netizens for the amazing lights up display.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 05:13 PM IST
article-image

The British rock band is listed among one of the most loved music bands, and its fan base covers the whole world. Similar to One Direction, BTS and more, lead singer Chris Martin's band is a vibe resident in hearts of fans and followers.

Coldplay fans were pleased to have an heavenly experience at a recent concert held at Wembley stadium. In a performance on August 12, the rock band from 1996 did a live show to mesmerize the audience. There were fireworks, spacey lasers and flashy dyed wristbands to illuminate and turn the night into a glittering galaxy of light.

From lights forming a red heart to colouring the zone in different hues, the live audience as well as netizens enjoyed and fell in love with the feel, atmosphere. Take a look at some reactions from the Coldplay concert night, right below the lighting video.

Watch video:

Stunned, meant so much!

Fantastic

Love, light, joy and positivity

Coolest thing that happened

Epic

Different level

Phenomenal

Pure light, pure joy

Mesmerizing

Read Also
Krishna Janmastami 2022: Mumbai Police music band Khaki Studio performs Big B's 'Mach Gaya Shor'...
article-image
Read Also
Watch: ARMY intervenes as Indian prof threatens violence to BTS-loving student
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch: Coldplay rocked Wembley stadium with wristband induced special lighting effects

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: TMC leader stabbed to death at South 24 Parganas, four detained

West Bengal: TMC leader stabbed to death at South 24 Parganas, four detained

Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers detained

Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers detained

2nd ODI: India register 5-wicket win over Zimbabwe, clinch series 2-0

2nd ODI: India register 5-wicket win over Zimbabwe, clinch series 2-0

'It's an exciting game': Rohit Sharma ahead of India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022

'It's an exciting game': Rohit Sharma ahead of India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2022

Mumbai: IIT Bombay holds 60th Convocation ceremony

Mumbai: IIT Bombay holds 60th Convocation ceremony