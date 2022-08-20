Watch: Coldplay rocked Wembley stadium with wristband induced special lighting effects

The British rock band is listed among one of the most loved music bands, and its fan base covers the whole world. Similar to One Direction, BTS and more, lead singer Chris Martin's band is a vibe resident in hearts of fans and followers.

Coldplay fans were pleased to have an heavenly experience at a recent concert held at Wembley stadium. In a performance on August 12, the rock band from 1996 did a live show to mesmerize the audience. There were fireworks, spacey lasers and flashy dyed wristbands to illuminate and turn the night into a glittering galaxy of light.

From lights forming a red heart to colouring the zone in different hues, the live audience as well as netizens enjoyed and fell in love with the feel, atmosphere. Take a look at some reactions from the Coldplay concert night, right below the lighting video.

Watch video:

The new wristbands for Coldplay shows, which they hand out when you walk in, are somehow able to light up in formation to draw a heart.



No idea how they've done this - any ideas what technology they're using or how it works? pic.twitter.com/lPp4Lm0Pjd — Andrew Hart (@AndrewHartAR) August 14, 2022

Stunned, meant so much!

Stunned by the lights and imagery during #ColdplayWembley tonight & internally crying during every song. That show meant so much to me thank you @coldplay @K_Hoshyyy pic.twitter.com/IAaFwwuZ9p — rh⁷ (@hoshyempires) August 17, 2022

Fantastic

A fantastic concert by ⁦@coldplay⁩ where the audience were at times both the light show and the performance #ColdplayWembley pic.twitter.com/9gAhwE4gab — Graham Addison (@GrahamAddison7) August 13, 2022

Love, light, joy and positivity

Coldplay spreading love, light, joy and positivity 💕

Brilliant show as always #ColdplayWembley pic.twitter.com/8cbJUiWUK2 — Wendy Bowman (@wendbowman) August 13, 2022

Coolest thing that happened

probably the coolest thing that happened all night!! absolutely loved the light up wrist bands, really added to the atmosphere to a wonderful night 💜 @coldplay pic.twitter.com/NbBNmj7b4M — jess day ✨ (@_choiiaah) August 13, 2022

Epic

The pic doesn't do it justice but you literally will never have a more joyous 2 hours of your life than with @coldplay #ColdplayWembley

Epic anthem, after epic anthem, light after light pic.twitter.com/EckGmJyyWx — Duncan Shrubsole (@duncanshrubsole) August 17, 2022

Different level

I’ve seen @coldplay a few times but Saturday night was a different level of love, lights, togetherness and fantastic music! pic.twitter.com/uyV9BDL8cK — Gail Bradley (@GailyB67) August 15, 2022

Phenomenal

A phenomenal performance from @coldplay at Wembley last night. The crowd, wristband/light shows, the fireworks…still buzzing. I’ve never been a huge concert goer but reckon that’s going to change… pic.twitter.com/Z2uE8jTjtl — Manish Bhasin (@_manishbhasin) August 18, 2022

Pure light, pure joy

Coldplay was so amazing that I can't even sum it up. Pure joy. Pure light. Pure good. pic.twitter.com/lJxBkBAUpn — Joel Robison (@joelrobison_) August 13, 2022

Mesmerizing