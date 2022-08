Mumbai Police recently released a video of their music band Khaki Studio performing Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi's Dahi Handi song from the film Khud Daar.

The original Bollywood song was set in the backdrop of Krishna Janmastami, capturing the maakhan chor moment. During the festival mood this year, the Khaki Studio were seen tuning their instrument to sync the iconic song 'Mach Gaya Shor.'

Take a look at the video, right here: