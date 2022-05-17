e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: Children enjoy singing 'Dil Beparvah' at Ladakh's Nubra Valley

Watch: Children enjoy singing 'Dil Beparvah' at Ladakh's Nubra Valley

The synchronised vocals and cuteness in performing at the high altitude won the hearts of netizens.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Advertisement

In the video, a group of cute little munchkins (children) dressed in warm clothes were seen enjoying Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari's famous song Dil Beparvah.

The synchronised vocals and cuteness in performing at the high altitude won the hearts of netizens.

“How, how, how are they so so good? Highlight of my Nubra trip was watching these munchkins perform. I could watch them performing for hours,” Sneha Desai captioned the post.

Singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad commented on the post with a heart emoji.

Watch:

ALSO READ

May seems like a marriage month! Dwarf couples tie the knot in Bihar, UP May seems like a marriage month! Dwarf couples tie the knot in Bihar, UP
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mangalore mein Katiawadi dance! South Indian duo grooves to Alia Bhatt's 'Dholida' Mangalore mein Katiawadi dance! South Indian duo grooves to Alia Bhatt's 'Dholida'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:37 PM IST