Watch: Children enjoy singing 'Dil Beparvah' at Ladakh's Nubra Valley

In the video, a group of cute little munchkins (children) dressed in warm clothes were seen enjoying Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari's famous song Dil Beparvah.

The synchronised vocals and cuteness in performing at the high altitude won the hearts of netizens.

“How, how, how are they so so good? Highlight of my Nubra trip was watching these munchkins perform. I could watch them performing for hours,” Sneha Desai captioned the post.

Singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad commented on the post with a heart emoji.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:37 PM IST