May seems like a marriage month! Dwarf couples tie the knot in Bihar, UP

Dwarf couple marriages seem booming in India with two incidents in May so far.

In a recent case which is creating buzz on social media with 'aww' and 'ohoo' reactions, a dwarf jodi from Uttar Pradesh tied the knot. The groom has been identified as Mohammad Rehan. The celebration took place at Rampur area of Muzaffarnagar.

The height of the girl was 3 feet and the family members were looking for a groom of equal height, the efforts were being made for a long time. And then finally they found a groom for the girl whose heigh was 3 and a half feet, reported Times of India.

Earlier in May, another dwarf couple made to the headlines from Bihar. Mamta Kumari (24), daughter of Kishori Mandal Bazar of Navagachia married Munna Bharti (26), son of Bindeshwari Mandal at Bhagalpur area of the state wherein the groom was 3-feet tall (36 inches) and his lady love 2.8-feet tall (34 inches).

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 01:46 PM IST