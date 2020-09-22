Watch: Chef Vikas Khanna's tribute to Doordarshan on completing 61 years

India's public broadcaster Doordarshan recently turned 61 bringing back memories of the golden period.

On September 15, the official Twitter account of Doordarshan had tweeted with a video of the signature tune and wrote, “Celebrating 61 Glorious Years of #Doordarshan!!”

Now, chef Vikas Khanna has come up with a tribute for the public broadcaster. Khanna took to Twitter and uploaded a video of a dish which resembled Doordarshan logo.

"My humble tribute to 61 Glorious years of #Doordarshan @DDNational is an emotion of simpler life, family unity, 1 TV set, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Chitrahaar, Fauji, Amul & Nirma Ad, Hum Log, Mirza Ghalib, Innocence, Memories. Doordarshan is our family member (sic)," he wrote in the caption.

The dish seems like it is Apple Pie in the shape of Doordarshan Logo.

Check out the video here: