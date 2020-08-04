Prakash Javadekar launches dedicated 24×7 Doordarshan channel for Assam, calls it 'gift for state'

A 24-hour Doordarshan channel dedicated to Assam was launched by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday, who called it a "gift to the people of the state".

Doordarshan Assam is part of a never-before focus on North East under the current government, a statement from the ministry said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of turning North East into India's growth engine, Javadekar said that the region has immense natural and human resource potential, and the connectivity has been improving steadily.

"The channel is a gift to the people of Assam and it will cater to all sections of the population of Assam and will be immensely popular," Javadekar said via a video conference.