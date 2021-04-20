WATCH: Central Railway staff felicitates Pointsman Mayur Shelke for saving 6-year-old

Mayur Sakharam Shelke, a Pointsman in Railways at Vangani station of Central Railway saved the life of a 6-year-old child even if it meant putting himself in harm's way.
The child was walking with a blind woman on the platform when he suddenly fell on the track. He was unable to climb the platform. At the same time, train no. 01302 Up (Udyan Express) was approaching on the same track speedily.
Shelke immediately jumped on the track, ran towards the child, lifted him, and pushed him on the platform. Then Shelke himself climbed on the platform.
Railway Ministry shared the video on Twitter and thanked Shelke for his courage. The video went viral and earned him a lot of praise. Many even asked the Railway Ministry to reward the brave man for his selfless deed.
ANI reported that Railway staff at the Central Railway office felicitated Shelke. In a video shared by ANI, one can see all the office members clapping for Shelke while he gets honoured for his courageous act.
Shelke also informed that Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal also called him and greeted him.
The video of Shelke being felicitated is also attracting a lot of attention online. The video already has more than 57.5K views.
Here's how people are reacting to the news.
