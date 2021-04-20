WATCH: Central Railway staff felicitates Pointsman Mayur Shelke for saving 6-year-old

Mayur Sakharam Shelke, a Pointsman in Railways at Vangani station of Central Railway saved the life of a 6-year-old child even if it meant putting himself in harm's way.

The child was walking with a blind woman on the platform when he suddenly fell on the track. He was unable to climb the platform. At the same time, train no. 01302 Up (Udyan Express) was approaching on the same track speedily.

Shelke immediately jumped on the track, ran towards the child, lifted him, and pushed him on the platform. Then Shelke himself climbed on the platform.

Railway Ministry shared the video on Twitter and thanked Shelke for his courage. The video went viral and earned him a lot of praise. Many even asked the Railway Ministry to reward the brave man for his selfless deed.