Watch: Can you spot them all? Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff revisits her vintage ad with Salman Khan and others

Ayesha Shroff revisits her vintage ad for Campa Cola | Instagram

Nostalgia hit 80s and 90s kid after they looked into the vintage ad shared by Tiger's mother. What was the ad all about? A TVC from 1983 featuring Ayesha Shroff, Salman Khan, along with the then top models - Shiraz Merchant, Sunil Nischol, Vanessa Vaz and Aarti Gupta, among others was recently uploaded by the mother of Heropanti actor.

The video was shared on Instagram and shows all of the models chilling on a boat with a sip of Campa Cola. The shot from Andaman Islands showed girls sportively diving into waters while not all boys jumped in for the experience.

Watch:

Talking about Salman's first brush with camera, ad filmmaker Kailash Surendranath told Mid-Day, "We needed good swimmers, who could swim underwater for the Campa Cola ad campaign, we were shooting in the Andaman Islands. Fortunately, Aarti (his wife) found Salman. He was just 16 at that time, but she'd seen him dive underwater and told me he was perfect, and packed him off to me... I made him take off his shirt and boy, even at that age he was ripped!"

Read Also MX Player shares meme post from Bobby Deol's Aashram ahead of season 3