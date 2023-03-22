 Dream fulfilled! Assam man buys his favourite scooter worth ₹90,000 in coins
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDream fulfilled! Assam man buys his favourite scooter worth ₹90,000 in coins

Dream fulfilled! Assam man buys his favourite scooter worth ₹90,000 in coins

Saidul Hoque, who is a resident of Sipajhar area in Darrang district and runs a small shop in Guwahati.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Saidul Hoque | ANI

A man from Assam has gone viral for buying a two-wheeler for himself. Md Saidul Hoque, who is a resident of the Sipajhar area in the Darrang district and runs a small shop in Guwahati, purchased a scooter with a sack full of coins he saved over the years, according to news agency ANI.

"I run a small shop in the Boragaon area, and it was my dream to buy a scooter. I started to collect coins about 5-6 years ago. Finally, I have fulfilled my dream. I am really happy now," said Md Saidul Hoque to ANI.

"When my executive told me that a customer has come to our showroom to buy a scooter with coins worth around Rs 90,000, I was delighted, because I had seen such news on TV. I wish him that, he would buy a four-wheeler in future," said the owner of the two-wheeler showroom

This is not the first incident where someone has bought a car or a scooter with coins. Earlier last year, a man from Uttarakhand's Rudrapur paid Rs 50,000 to buy a TVS Jupiter scooter from a local TVS dealer.

While, in March 2022, 29-year-old V Boopathi from Tamil Nadu also paid Rs 2.6 lakh in Rs 1 coins for a Bajaj Dominar 400. About 10 hours were needed to count the payment made in coins by the man.

Read Also
Dasara: Keerthy Suresh gifts gold coins worth nearly ₹70 lakh to film crew on last day of shoot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dream fulfilled! Assam man buys his favourite scooter worth ₹90,000 in coins

Dream fulfilled! Assam man buys his favourite scooter worth ₹90,000 in coins

Woman drops her digital camera in Colorado river, reunited with photos 13 years later

Woman drops her digital camera in Colorado river, reunited with photos 13 years later

Heist gone wrong! Spain couple jailed for stealing 45 wine bottles worth 1.6 million Euros from...

Heist gone wrong! Spain couple jailed for stealing 45 wine bottles worth 1.6 million Euros from...

WATCH: Pakistani anchor continues reporting on live TV as an earthquake shakes the studio

WATCH: Pakistani anchor continues reporting on live TV as an earthquake shakes the studio

Climate time bomb is ticking! Action required to limit warming to 1.5 degrees: UN report

Climate time bomb is ticking! Action required to limit warming to 1.5 degrees: UN report