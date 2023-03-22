Dream fulfilled! Assam man buys his favourite scooter worth ₹90,000 in coins

A man from Assam has gone viral for buying a two-wheeler for himself. Md Saidul Hoque, who is a resident of the Sipajhar area in the Darrang district and runs a small shop in Guwahati, purchased a scooter with a sack full of coins he saved over the years, according to news agency ANI.
"I run a small shop in the Boragaon area, and it was my dream to buy a scooter. I started to collect coins about 5-6 years ago. Finally, I have fulfilled my dream. I am really happy now," said Md Saidul Hoque to ANI.
"When my executive told me that a customer has come to our showroom to buy a scooter with coins worth around Rs 90,000, I was delighted, because I had seen such news on TV. I wish him that, he would buy a four-wheeler in future," said the owner of the two-wheeler showroom
This is not the first incident where someone has bought a car or a scooter with coins. Earlier last year, a man from Uttarakhand's Rudrapur paid Rs 50,000 to buy a TVS Jupiter scooter from a local TVS dealer.
While, in March 2022, 29-year-old V Boopathi from Tamil Nadu also paid Rs 2.6 lakh in Rs 1 coins for a Bajaj Dominar 400. About 10 hours were needed to count the payment made in coins by the man.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)