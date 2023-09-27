WATCH: Another Kantara-Themed Ganpati Goes Viral; This Time From Raipur

Days after we saw a Kantara-inspired Ganesh Pandal in South India, similar visuals have surfaced from another part of the country. A Ganesh Murti From Raipur, Chhattisgarh resembled the settings of Bhoota Kola, a folk dance form featured in the film Kantara which is rooted in coastal Karnataka. The Ganpati Bappa who adorned a fierce red costume shared the vibe of the shamanistic dance ritual. WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral on Instagram

A local blogging page shared the reel online to gather nearly two million views. The clip showing the Kantara-themed Ganesh ji was shared on Instagram earlier this month. It attracted thousands and hundreds of views and likes on the content-sharing platform. Netizens were impressed to see the enchanting idol reflect the significance of the Daiva Kola or Bhoota Kola.

About film Kantara & the spiritual dance form

The Kannada film Kantara which had popular actor Rishab Shetty in the lead role shed light on the festivals and celebrations of the tribal community of the state, weaving contemporary issues with Tulu legends and folklore. The hit movie which won praises pan India depicted the mesmerising 'Bhoota Kola' art form, a special method of spirit worship there.