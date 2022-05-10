Watch: Anonymous donor clears debt of whole batch. Students reacted

Getting into a college, paying off student loans, and getting a job is on the wishlist of many but have you wondered how would it feel if your debt is cleared in an instant? Sounds like a dream, right?

Recently, a video of students reacting to the president of their college when he stated that their loans have been cleared by an anonymous donor. Their reaction is winning hearts on the internet.

In the video, students are sitting on chairs dressed up in graduation gowns and caps in their commencement ceremony while patiently listening to the college president Herman J. Felton's speech. Suddenly, he announces that their debt has been cleared by a person who wishes to keep the identity hidden.

He says, "You do not owe the college a penny. If you have a balance, you had a balance. You no longer have a balance."

The college said in the news release that the estimated total for the balances owed to the college for a class of 2022 was about $300,000.

One of the users wrote, "This is so powerful. They are starting off debt free. That would have changed my life in so many ways."

While another user wrote, "I would ruin all my makeup with snot bubbles coming out my nose. Worth the ruined post-ceremony photos. The collective relief they must’ve felt! What a kind human."

This video was shared by goodnews_movement on Instagram 10 hours back and since then it has been watched 1 Million times and had received 76k likes and multiple comments.

Watch the video right here:

