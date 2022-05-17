Watch: An artist makes a tattoo in a Milan subway. Netizens amazed

Artists are known for displaying their creativity, but a tattoo artist went above and beyond by creating a wonderful piece of art in Milan's subway. Not the place you might have expected, but that is what makes an artist. Their creativity can strike at any time and in any place, and they can turn it into something absolutely mind-blowing.

In the video, a man tattoos the face of the child sitting in front of him on artificial skin. He made it appear very real by paying close attention to detail. He even records the child's and parents' reactions after they receive the tatto he created. The reaction is priceless. After looking at it, the child appeared astounded and surprised.

Netizens were astounded by how he created such a realistic-looking piece of art in a subway. This video was shared on Instagram by Art huub. Since then, the video has received three million likes, which is incredible.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:39 PM IST