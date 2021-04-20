WATCH: Aircraft from World War II lands near Florida beach

As per a Florida Today report, the Cocoa Beach Air Show officials released a statement that says that the plane had a mechanical issue.

"The pilot was able to bring the plane down close to the shore. Rescue personnel were immediately on the scene and the pilot is OK," the statement said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Many people are praising the pilot for showing the presence of mind and carrying out a decent and safe landing.

Here are some of the reactions.