WATCH: Aircraft from World War II lands near Florida beach

On Saturday, an aircraft from World War II crash-landed in the ocean around a crowded beach in Florida. Reportedly, the aircraft was taking part in the program "the warbird parade" at the Cocoa Beach Air Show.
In a video shared on YouTube, one can see the single-engine TBM Avenger slowing down as it approaches the shore and its single propeller coming to a halt.
As per a Florida Today report, the Cocoa Beach Air Show officials released a statement that says that the plane had a mechanical issue.
"The pilot was able to bring the plane down close to the shore. Rescue personnel were immediately on the scene and the pilot is OK," the statement said.
No one was injured in the incident.
Many people are praising the pilot for showing the presence of mind and carrying out a decent and safe landing.
In a Facebook post, the Valiant Air Command said that while it was good news that the pilot was fine, the not so good news was that it may take several years to rebuild the aircraft.
Reportedly, the rescuers were trying to figure ways to get the vintage plane out of the water.
The 1945 TBM Avenger, a torpedo bomber, was used by the US Navy during World War II in the 1940s. Post-retirement from the US Navy, it was used as a US Forestry Service fire bomber from 1956 to 1964 in Davis, California.
The aircraft was restored over 18 years by the Titusville-based Valiant Air Command, and returned to flight in January 2020.
The Cocoa Beach Air Show website also says that the aircraft had undergone thorough reparations before Friday's airshow.
Currently, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the matter. The agency will "release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site."
