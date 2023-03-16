WATCH: After Gurugram, duo in BMW car spotted lifting flower pots set up for G-20 event in Maharashtra's Nagpur | Twitter video screengrab

Nagpur: A video of a couple of men stealing plants set up for G20 event on Wardha Road, Nagpur in a BMW car has emerged on social media. Two men in a silver colour BMW car with number plate MH 01 BB 8238 stop under a flyover and pick up the plants from the divider area. One of them is wearing a hat. The men stuff the pots in their car trunk.

Earlier a similar incident of men stealing flower pots in a luxury KIA car in Gurugram had emerged on social media. The incident reportedly occurred on March 15. A Twitterati (@DebuBhusawal) has tagged authorities in the video and reported the theft.

watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gurugram flower pot theft incident

Earlier, in Feb two men were spotted stealing flower pots in Gurugram's Shankar Chowk. The pots had been placed up for a G20 event. A 50-year-old man named Manmohan was arrested in the matter. YouTuber Elvish Yadav's name was also linked in the matter as he was spotted rallying in the KIA car in a video.

Manmohan was nabbed after the video of his theft went viral on the internet. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority took cognisance of the act. Police had also seized Yadav's car and a case was registered against him.

Read Also YouTuber Elvish Yadav gets into phone call spat with journalist over Gurugram flower pot theft...