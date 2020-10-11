Watch: 1.5 km long queue for biryani at Karnataka eatery; customers say 'worth the wait'

Would you brave a pandemic to stand in queue for hours to buy biryani? While many of us would answer with a resounding no, everyone does not agree. Case in point, the 1.5 km long line in Karnataka's Hoskote where happy customers say that the food is "worth the wait".

In a video that was shared by news agency ANI, a massive line can be seen stretching for as far as the camera can pan. There are no chaotic scenes or jostling, and most people appear to be wearing masks and maintaining their spot in the queue. However, the recommended social distancing norms seem to be missing.

Photos also show a crowd gathered in front of the eatery even as others peek out of parked cars. "I came here at 4 am, but got my order at 6:30 am, as there's a long queue of about 1.5 km for biryani. The food is too delicious, it's worth the wait," the agency quoted a customer as saying.