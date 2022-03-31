Wait, what? Student is 'selling his soul' as NFT via OpenSea

NFT has now become a buzz word with millions of people across the globe trying the service. With bizarre listings such as someone selling farts, or marriage clippings going viral, now a student is 'selling his soul' as NFT via OpenSea.

Wait, what? You read it right! Hague art academy student ​​Stijn van Schaik, 21, listed his soul as a digital work of art, and it is available for purchase on OpenSea. “Hello person, welcome to my profile,” he writes on the listing. “I am selling my soul on here. Feel free to ask me anything about me or my soul while I still own it.”

Stijn, who self proclaims to be “Stinus,” created a website dedicated to this endeavor. According to reports, the listings include:

Publicly claiming to be the owner of the Soul in question.

Transferring of said Soul, in whole or part, to any person or entity, for any reason.

Sacrificing or offering said Soul, in whole or in part, to any deity or spiritual entity.

Spending or using the soul, in whole or in part, for some purpose which causes it to diminish in value, quantity, or substance or be subsumed into a larger whole.

Transferring the burden, credit, or responsibility of any actions reflected in the State of a Soul from another Soul to this Soul or from this Soul to another Soul.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 04:53 PM IST