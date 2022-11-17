e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWait, what? Man rides bicycle with 9 children onboard; watch viral video

Wait, what? Man rides bicycle with 9 children onboard; watch viral video

A video showing nine kids managing to travel on a bicycle along the rider has left netizens in splits. While some were busy counting the exact number of kids onboard, again and again, others commented "well done" on the stunt-like ride

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Wait, what? Man rides bicycle with 9 children onboard; watch viral video | Twitter
Follow us on

A video showing a over-loaded bicycle carrying ten people on it has gone viral on social media. Since the world population hit eight billion on November 15, memes and jokes surfaced on the internet. Among such, this video showing nine children travel on a bicycle along the rider has left netizens in splits.

The 18-second-long footage shows how a man skillfully rides the vehicle while having many people on board. Meanwhile, the little ones are seen trying their best to fit in the available space, so as to commute their way.

Watch:

Read Also
On camera: Elon Musk's Tesla runs out of control in China, disturbing video goes viral
article-image

The clip has attracted thousands of views, since shared on Twitter, two days ago. While some were busy counting the exact number of kids onboard, again and again, others commented "well done" on the stunt-like ride.

The exact location and details of the video are unknown.

Check out some reactions:

Read Also
After Bengaluru, this cab driver from Delhi goes viral for speaking Sanskrit fluently; watch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Wait, what? Man rides bicycle with 9 children onboard; watch viral video

Wait, what? Man rides bicycle with 9 children onboard; watch viral video

After Bengaluru, this cab driver from Delhi goes viral for speaking Sanskrit fluently; watch

After Bengaluru, this cab driver from Delhi goes viral for speaking Sanskrit fluently; watch

National anthem of Nepal played during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, video goes...

National anthem of Nepal played during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, video goes...

Chinese runner 'Uncle Chen' goes viral for completing a marathon while chain-smoking a pack of...

Chinese runner 'Uncle Chen' goes viral for completing a marathon while chain-smoking a pack of...

ON CAMERA: Dramatic visuals of man beating up security guard inside Noida mall with a gun in his...

ON CAMERA: Dramatic visuals of man beating up security guard inside Noida mall with a gun in his...