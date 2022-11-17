Wait, what? Man rides bicycle with 9 children onboard; watch viral video | Twitter

A video showing a over-loaded bicycle carrying ten people on it has gone viral on social media. Since the world population hit eight billion on November 15, memes and jokes surfaced on the internet. Among such, this video showing nine children travel on a bicycle along the rider has left netizens in splits.

The 18-second-long footage shows how a man skillfully rides the vehicle while having many people on board. Meanwhile, the little ones are seen trying their best to fit in the available space, so as to commute their way.

आज दुनिया की आबादी 8 अरब हो गई, इस उपलब्धि को हासिल करने में ऐसे इंसानों को बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है👇 pic.twitter.com/Fiq62o0OiK — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) November 15, 2022

The clip has attracted thousands of views, since shared on Twitter, two days ago. While some were busy counting the exact number of kids onboard, again and again, others commented "well done" on the stunt-like ride.

The exact location and details of the video are unknown.

