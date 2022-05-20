Wait, what? Flying paper plane has Guinness World Records too!

This could make you nostalgic - remember those school days when you cut pieces of paper to fly a plane? Most of us might have at least once tried to craft one such object out of creativity and fun, however, little did we know that it has an entry to the Guinness World Records.

Wait, what? Yes, you could pinch and prink yourself a bit to realize that you are hearing it for real - a paper plane too has its listing in the Guinness World Records.

The farthest flight of a paper aircraft, so far having hit the records, is 77.134 m (252 ft 7 in). It was achieved by Kim Kyu Tae with the support of Shin Moo Joon (South Korea) and Chee Yie Jian/Julian (Malaysia) AKA "Shin Kim Chee Team."

"They broke a record that's been held since 2012! The previous record of 69.14 m (226 ft 10 in) was achieved by quarterback Joe Ayoob and paper airplane designer John M. Collins (USA)," read the information shared by GWR on Instagram.

Can't believe it yet? Watch the video, right here:

