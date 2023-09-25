 Vrindavan Dham: Elderly Woman’s Long Uncombed Hair Resembles A Cobra; Visuals Leave Netizens Stunned
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVrindavan Dham: Elderly Woman’s Long Uncombed Hair Resembles A Cobra; Visuals Leave Netizens Stunned

Vrindavan Dham: Elderly Woman’s Long Uncombed Hair Resembles A Cobra; Visuals Leave Netizens Stunned

Her unmaintained hair was shaped like a snake that people offered prayers to as they worshiped it with flowers and money donations. A video from the site has surfaced online and gone viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Vrindavan Dham: Elderly Woman’s Long Uncombed Hair Resembles A Cobra; Visuals Leave Netizens Stunned | Instagram

An elderly woman from Vrindavan Dham in Uttar Pradesh has caught the attention of netizens for her long uncombed hair (Jata) which resembled a cobra. Her unmaintained hair was shaped like a snake that people offered prayers to as they worshiped it with flowers and money donations. A video from the site has surfaced online and gone viral. WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
UP News: Snake Charmers Create Panic On Gwalior-Bound Chambal Express, Leave Snakes In Coach After...
article-image

Significance of 'Jata'

According to websites covering spiritual content, 'Jata' (naturally kept hair) is considered extremely holy and a form of purity and devotion towards the Almighty.

Netizens react

The visuals have left netizens stunned. They expressed feeling blessed to witness such a sight. In the comments, people said they wished to touch the woman's feet and offer prayers to her for carrying hair resembling the holy snake.

Read Also
Woman With Pink Highlights Does THIS After Her Corporate Job Raises Concerns About Her Hair Colour
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video Of Elderly Man Smoking Bidi In Delhi Metro Stuns Passengers; DMRC's Response Sought

Video Of Elderly Man Smoking Bidi In Delhi Metro Stuns Passengers; DMRC's Response Sought

Vrindavan Dham: Elderly Woman’s Long Uncombed Hair Resembles A Cobra; Visuals Leave Netizens...

Vrindavan Dham: Elderly Woman’s Long Uncombed Hair Resembles A Cobra; Visuals Leave Netizens...

WATCH: Doggy Takes 'Permission' From Ganpati Bappa To Eat Modak Prasad; Pawesome Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Doggy Takes 'Permission' From Ganpati Bappa To Eat Modak Prasad; Pawesome Video Goes Viral

Viral Video Shows People Searching For 'Diamonds' On Surat Street; Know What Happened Next!

Viral Video Shows People Searching For 'Diamonds' On Surat Street; Know What Happened Next!

Ganesh Utsav 2023: Kantara-Themed Ganpati Bappa From Anantapur Goes Viral (WATCH)

Ganesh Utsav 2023: Kantara-Themed Ganpati Bappa From Anantapur Goes Viral (WATCH)