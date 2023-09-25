Vrindavan Dham: Elderly Woman’s Long Uncombed Hair Resembles A Cobra; Visuals Leave Netizens Stunned | Instagram

An elderly woman from Vrindavan Dham in Uttar Pradesh has caught the attention of netizens for her long uncombed hair (Jata) which resembled a cobra. Her unmaintained hair was shaped like a snake that people offered prayers to as they worshiped it with flowers and money donations. A video from the site has surfaced online and gone viral. WATCH VIDEO

Significance of 'Jata'

According to websites covering spiritual content, 'Jata' (naturally kept hair) is considered extremely holy and a form of purity and devotion towards the Almighty.

Netizens react

The visuals have left netizens stunned. They expressed feeling blessed to witness such a sight. In the comments, people said they wished to touch the woman's feet and offer prayers to her for carrying hair resembling the holy snake.

