Vrindavan Dham: Elderly Woman’s Long Uncombed Hair Resembles A Cobra; Visuals Leave Netizens Stunned

An elderly woman from Vrindavan Dham in Uttar Pradesh has caught the attention of netizens for her long uncombed hair (Jata) which resembled a cobra. Her unmaintained hair was shaped like a snake that people offered prayers to as they worshiped it with flowers and money donations. A video from the site has surfaced online and gone viral. WATCH VIDEO
Significance of 'Jata'
According to websites covering spiritual content, 'Jata' (naturally kept hair) is considered extremely holy and a form of purity and devotion towards the Almighty.
Netizens react
The visuals have left netizens stunned. They expressed feeling blessed to witness such a sight. In the comments, people said they wished to touch the woman's feet and offer prayers to her for carrying hair resembling the holy snake.
