Viral video: Water dramatically gushes out due to leakage at a railway station on Visakhapatnam - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus train route

Viral video: Water dramatically gushes out at a railway station on Visakhapatnam - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus train route | Twitter

During a sunny afternoon, people from the non-AC coaches of the train might feel sweaty and warm. However, what came to their surprise was a leaking pipe that showered water in all directions.

A video captured a leaked pipe spilling out water in the most weirdest way. The footage which has now gone viral on social media shows a train a railway station's water unit facing a sudden leakage. The water pipe broke apart and fell on the tracks, leading to the water gushing out dramatically.

When the water from the leaked source was being wasted, a train on route Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was passing by the side. A man standing at the door of the sleeper coach was seen being a subject to the water splashes from the faulty outlet.

Since being shared on December 13, the tweeted clip has attracted more than 8000 views and hundreds of likes.

Watch viral video: