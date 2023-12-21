VIRAL VIDEO: Police Push Helicopter Of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami After Wheel Gets Stuck On Launching Pad

Police Officers Push Helicopter Of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami After Wheel Gets Stuck On Launching Pad | Twitter

Rudrapur: You must have witnessed that people are pushing bikes, cars, buses and other vehicles. However, have you ever witnessed an incident where people were seen pushing a helicopter? A video has hit the internet in which police officers are seen pushing a stationed helicopter in an open ground.

The helicopter belonged to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

There are reports that the helicopter belonged to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It can be seen in the video that a few police officers are pushing the helicopter in the reverse direction.

They stop after pushing the helicopter for a very short distance

The incident was recorded by an onlooker and the video is now going viral on social media. The helicopter is seen on a helipad in the open ground and the people surrounding the helicopter, out of which most of them are police officers, are pushing the helicopter in the reverse direction. They stop after pushing the helicopter for a very short distance.

WATCH | Police Push Helicopter Of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami After Wheel Gets Stuck On Launching Pad#Uttarakhand #India #Helicopter #PushkarSinghDhami @pushkardhami pic.twitter.com/vUd4ffbwJw — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 21, 2023

The incident occurred in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand

It is being said that the incident occurred in Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, where Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived for an event. The wheel of the helicopter got stuck on the landing pad. The police officers then came forward to push the helicopter to remove the wheel which was stuck in the ground. They moved the helicopter to avoid any difficulty while taking off.

The helicopter moved from the mark

The incident is quite rare as nobody would have seen people pushing a helicopter like they push a car, an ambulance or even a police jeep. There are reports that the authorities claimed that a white mark was chalked on the ground on which the helicopter was supposed to be parked.

The authorities have denied any incident of wheel of the helicopter being stuck in the ground

However, the helicopter moved from the mark after which the police officers were instructed to push the helicopter and station it on the white mark. The authorities have denied any incident of wheel of the helicopter being stuck in the ground.