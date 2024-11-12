Viral Video: Myna Covers CCTV Camera, Briefly Obstructs Traffic Display Of Highway In New Zealand; Netizens Call It A 'Myna Glitch'

Video of a Myna 'flirting' with CCTV camera goes viral from New Zealand | NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

There are different kinds of errors an electric devices can encounter, but what happened at New Zealand last month was unusual. A CCTV camera screening a regular vehicular movement from a highway in the region was suddenly obstructed by a Myna.

The bird flew towards the camera installed at a height from the roadway and appeared to be speaking to it.

The video of the Myna covering the CCTV equipment and obstructing the display was posted online by the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi on Facebook.

Take a look at the video below

The video opens to show a highway, where a few cars are seen moving, only to soon come across an unexpected twist. The Myna is seen flying and coming closer to the camera. It stays in front of the CCTV camera for a moment, widely opening its beak and trying to speak something which will stay forever a mystery.

While the footage of this incident was uploaded online on October 20, it has only recently caught the attention of internet users. Now, the video of the Myna photobombing the surveillance device is going viral on the internet. It has received more than five lakh views already.

Netizens react

The video has attracted several reactions, which will leave you laughing out loud. People took note of how the bird came in front of the camera and obstructed the traffic view for a few seconds. This made them call it a "Myna glitch", which didn't allow the traffic authorities to monitor the exact happenings on the highway during that time. Some even called it a "myna (minor)" inconvenience.

Meanwhile, a few users addressed how the video could lead rule breakers and criminals to train a bird to cover the camera. "Train a bird to cover all cameras to get away with road offenses", read the comment.

"You wanted a bird’s eye view, you got it, the little bird said be careful humans what you wish for", wrote one user while reacting to the viral video on Facebook.

"He just wanted 16 mins of fame and to talk to us", said another.

Further, on a funny note, one of the netizens said, "He is flirting with the camera".

Others felt the footage "Would have been funnier with the sound to be honest".