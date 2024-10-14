Viral Video: Miraculous Escape For Woman As Water Tank Directly Falls On Her Outside Her House

Screengrabs from the video of the incident | X (@hemantbatra0)

Crossing a street should (mostly) be an easy affair. Crossing a lane with literally zero vehicular traffic should be piece of cake. We do not normally anticipate anything to even remotely create nuisance on an empty road. And of course, one is sharply keeping his or her gaze around to detect any oncoming trouble-maker.

And all this precaution goes for a toss when trouble descends on you from the sky.

An undated video being shared online shows a woman crossing what looks like a small lane in a residential area.

So far so good.

The sari-clad woman appears to talk with another woman before crossing the lane. She walks at a casual pace with little worry indicating she is familiar with the area.

Small lanes aren't likely to have any traffic and apparent familiarity with the area must have given a sense of safety to the woman. She doesn't even look right or left as we normally do while crossing the road.

It soon become (absolutely) clear that even if the woman had taken due care to check for any earth-hugging object coming her way, it would have been a useless exercise.

Because, the problem falls from the sky!

As she walks on, a human-sized plastic water tank violently falls from higher floors of a building and on the woman, fully engulfing her.

The sudden fall must surely have stunned the woman who ultimately ended up thanking her stars.

Watch what happened exactly in the video below:

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. pic.twitter.com/ugvzXYKDxq — Hemant Batra (@hemantbatra0) October 13, 2024

The time and place at which the video was shot was not immediately known.