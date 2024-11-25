Viral Video: Groom Leaves Behind Horse Ride To Chase Thief Who Stole Currency Notes From His Cash Garland; This Happened Next

Cash stolen from groom's garland; thief attacked | X@hindipatrakar

In an incident reported from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a groom was robbed of currency notes from his cash garland. When the unidentified groom was riding a horse to his wedding venue, as part of a ritual, a thief snatched away one of the notes from the garland. This led to disturbance in the wedding procession.

The groom dramatically stepped down from the horse to personally chase the thief. Upset and furious over being robbed on his special day, he decided to catch hold of the robber. Visuals from Meerut recorded the groom rushing into the mini truck which was reportedly being driven by the man who stole cash from his garland.

Watch video

The video of the groom chasing the vehicle and entering it to thrash the thief has surfaced online and is being widely circulated across social media platforms.

Groom enters mini truck, grips thief

The footage captures the garland-clad groom hopping on the mini truck and gripping one of its railings tightly, followed by managing to enter the front seat of the vehicle to find the thief who attacked his cash garland.

Thief punched, thrashed for his action

The groom carefully enters the driver's cabin through its window and grips him. When the thief-driver tries to flee from the spot, a biker blocks the route by dragging his two-wheeler in front of the mini truck. The groom then punches the thief repeatedly in rage. Soon, few more people came in support of the groom and thrash the thief for stealing some cash from the groom's garland.