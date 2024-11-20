Viral UP Wedding Video: Guests Climb Of JCBs To Shower ₹20,00,000 Cash During Celebration

Viral UP Wedding Video: Guests Shower ₹20,00,000 Cash | YouTube/entertainmenthers

A video of grand wedding from Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh has surfaced online. Call it grand for not the decor or wedding costumes, but the cash showered during the procession. It was reported that the viral UP wedding saw guests climbing on JCBs and showering a cash money of not a few thousands but ₹20,00,000.

In the video, guests were seen climbing on two JCBs to shower cash on the chariot carrying the groom and other people gathered at the premises to witness the celebration. People were also seen standing on the terrace and the balcony of their buildings to shower cash notes.

It is being said that these visuals showed groom's guests participating in the grand wedding event by showering ₹100, ₹200 and even ₹500 notes in the air.

Similar visuals went viral from Gujarat last year where money rained at a wedding procession in the Mehsana city.

Former Sarpanch stood at the terrace of his building to shower Rs. 500 currency notes into the air as part of the wedding celebration of his nephew. Visuals from the event showed Karim Yadav and his family members showering cash on the streets to mark his nephew Razak's wedding.

Not only have weddings seen this craze, but also other festivities and celebrations. When a Jain couple from Sabarkantha, Gujarat announced embracing monkhood earlier in 2024, they were seen donating generously during the procession. According to reports, businessman Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife donated their lifetime earnings of over Rs 200 crore to adopt monkhood.