 VIDEO: From Crorepati To Monk, Jain Couple From Gujarat Shower ₹200 Crore To Attain Monkhood
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
article-image

A Jain couple from Gujarat showered Rs.200 crore during a religious process on the roads of Sabarkantha. Visuals from the site surfaced online showing the businessman named Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife donating their belongings to society in the process of attaining monkhood.

It is being said that the video of their Deeksha procession dates back to February. It reportedly went for four kilometres where the couple was seen dressed in lavish garments and ornaments and showering banknotes to local people.

According to reports, their two kids had already accepted monkhood in 2022, while the couple is said to officially enter the stage on April 22 this year. Bhandari and his wife decided to make spiritual advancements earlier in 2024. It was in February that they reportedly committed themselves to live an austere life.

Following the date this month, the husband and wife would attain monkhood and become Jain monks who would have to adopt celibacy and other religious practices including walking barefoot and surviving on alms. They would also have to cut off their family ties and give up their worldly possessions entirely.

