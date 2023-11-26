Viral Video: From Terrace To Flooring, Groom Flaunts His Long Money Garland Made Up Of ₹500 Notes (WATCH) | Instagram

India is known for its big fat weddings and here's a viral video that will give you shaadi season vibes. A clip showing a groom wearing a long money garland has surfaced online and gone viral on the internet. What's so special about it? You may ask that question wondering that such garlands are part of most weddings. However, this one seems to be the largest one ever made. WATCH VIDEO:

A look into the long garland

The to-be husband was seen flaunting his long garland made up of ₹500 notes. It is unclear whether the currency was real or fake, but what was evident in the clip was the garland running from the terrace to the flooring of the man's building. Yes, you read that right. It was indeed that long. While the garlands are generally a bit lesser than the person's height, this was certainly several times more that the groom's height as it dropped down from the terrace and touched the ground.

From roof to ground

Relatives were stunned to see the garland as they stood on the floor and looked at him from below. The groom was seen standing on the roof top with his money mala that ran down as if it were the stairs reaching the lower floor.

Money garland's worth (if real notes were used)

The scene filmed in the video was said to be from a wedding celebration in an Indian village. The incident was initially posted on Instagram by an user named Dilshad Khan hailing from the Kureshipur village in Faridabad, Haryana. Social media users reported the garland to be worth around 20 lakh rupees, however, the claim couldn't be verified.